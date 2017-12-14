MVCTC holds auction for Ronald McDonald House

ENGLEWOOD — This year marked the 37th annual Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA charity auction for the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Dayton.

The auction, planned by the MVCTC FFA chapter, is made possible by the dedication and hard work of the FFA members, the MVCTC Employees Association, MVCTC retirees, and the wonderful alumni that return each year to support this great cause.

Retired MVCTC Ag Educator, Waid Lyons, started the event in 1980 the same year the Dayton Ronald McDonald House was built. MVCTC FFA has been supporting the Dayton Area Ronald McDonald House since its inception. The original FFA Auction, organized by Mr. Lyons was a hat auction, that raised $250. This year the students were able to raise $9,000, bringing the grand total of money donated over the last 37 years to over $150,000.

The proceeds from the event go directly to the local Ronald McDonald House on Valley Street in Dayton so that families of hospitalized children have a place to rest, sustain their strength and be better able to support the healing of their child. RMHC is a modern, 14-room house offering all of the comforts of home to our guest families. They are open seven-days-a-week, 24-hours-a-day, and 365 days a year.

The MVCTC charity event would not be possible without the support of several staff and alumni of the school. MVCTC Ag Livestock and Production instructor, Bill Hershberger, organizes the event with the assistance of his wife Jane and the FFA members and MVCTC staff members, Christy Blauvelt, Tami Bruner, Christa Nealeigh, Joe Beringer, Dave Peltz, Larry Seibel, and Eva Wiley. MVCTC retirees, Waid and Pat Lyons are back to help each year with the event they so lovingly started 37 years ago. MVCTC Ag program alumnus John Carr (1979 graduate) volunteers his auctioneer talents every year for the event.

For more information about MVCTC and the Agriculture Education programs offered for high school students, please visit www.mvctc.com.