ME Academic Team competes

CASSTOWN — The Miami East High School Academic Team has recently completed a series of competitions with area school teams. Results are as follows:

• Franklin-Monroe, Nov. 16

Miami East A beat Franklin Monroe

Miami East A lost to Eaton

Miami East B beat Franklin Monroe and Eaton

• Milton-Union, Nov. 20

Miami East A beat M-U A and M-U B

Miami East B beat M-U B and lost to M-U A

• Ansonia, Nov. 28

Miami East A beat Ansonia A and Ansonia B

Miami East B beat Ansonia B and lost to Ansonia A

Arcanum, Nov. 30

Miami East A beat Arcanum A, Arcanum B, and Twin Valley South

Miami East A lost to Valley View

Miami East B beat National Trail, Arcanum B

Miami East B lost to Arcanum A and Tri-County North

The Miami East A team finished in second place (11-2).

The Miami East B team tied for fourth place (9-4).