Commissioners OK bridge postings

MIAMI COUNTY — At their meeting Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners authorized the posting of weight-restricted bridges in the county.

“This is an annual thing that we do, we go through and analyze all our bridges,” County Engineer Paul Huelskamp said.

Bridges on Croft Mill Road, Duncan Road, Frederick-Garland Road, Greenville Falls-Clayton Road, Knoop Road, Lostcreek-Shelby Road, Mill Road, Owens Road, Sodom Road, Sodom Ballou Road, Union Church Road, and Wright Road are included on the list. The bridges can no longer safely bear the legal highway load.

“We replace them as we can. Three on this list that you’re approving today will be replaced within the next few years,” he added.

One of the bridges scheduled for replacement in the next few years is Croft Mill, which is in line for replacement through a federal program, Huelskamp said. Plans for Mill Road are also under way.

“We just chip away at them. Every year, new ones come on, some go off as we replace them,” he said.

Several of the bridges have been further weight-restricted, Huelskamp said.

In other business, the board approved the purchase of three automatic electronic defibrillator units, cabinets and signage. The units will be placed in the lobbies of the Safety Building, courthouse and Hobart Center for County Government.

The cost is not to exceed $4,563, which will be offset by a grant from the Miami County Foundation for $3,000.

Several structures weight-restricted

By Cecilia Fox

