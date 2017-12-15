Edison Foundation raises over $56K for scholarships

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation held the 20th annual Holiday Evening at Edison State on Wednesday, Nov. 29, to help raise money for student scholarships. The evening featured John Tesh as the headlining entertainment for the night’s festivities.

Nearly 450 guests attended the annual gala, where they enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and the company of others. While a majority of the guests in attendance were local, several out-of-state guests came to see the evening’s entertainment as Tesh performed his special holiday show, “Grand Piano Christmas.”

“The 2017 Holiday Evening at Edison State appropriately celebrated the 20th anniversary of the event with an outstanding performer and a sell-out crowd,” Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson said. “John Tesh and his crew were easy and fun to work with and they fully understood the importance of the event for raising scholarship dollars for Edison State students.”

Proceeds from the evening benefit the Edison Foundation’s General Scholarship Fund, which directly assists recent high school graduates and those returning to the classroom to start, change or advance their careers. This year’s event raised $56,774, which will assist countless students in the upcoming academic year.

“The ultimate beneficiaries of the event are our students who will receive much-deserved scholarship assistance as they pursue their dreams,” Dr. Larson said.

“The level of sponsorship beginning with our presenting sponsors, Emerson and Premier Health–Upper Valley Medical Center, all the way through individual ticket sales far exceeded our expectations and has set a new bar for future events.”

To commemorate the 20th annual Holiday Evening at Edison State, special recognition was given to the founding sponsors Cliff and Joyce Alexander, William and Wanda Lukens, Thom and Pat Robinson, Richard and Linda Scott, and Thomas and Sandy Shoemaker, who were at the forefront of this scholarship-raising event.

Also contributing to the event were the evening’s co-chairs, James and Ginny Thompson, of Botkins, who were instrumental in helping to facilitate the success of the event.

“By your presence, you have chosen to share your gift with many current and future students of Edison State Community College,” James Thompson said.

Tesh performed such classic holiday hits as “Silver Bells,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Meli Kalilimaka,” as well as his original NBA tune, “Roundball Rock.” Woodwind performer Mark Visher, who played the flute and saxophone, accompanied Tesh on stage. In addition to performing, Tesh combined humor and spirituality to tell his inspiring life story, complete with the ups and downs.

The celebration of the holiday season includes past performances by world-renowned musician Tim Janis, The Texas Tenors, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Harry Connick Sr., Marvin Hamlisch, Australia’s The Ten Tenors, Straight No Chaser, The Toledo Symphony Orchestra, and former “Tonight Show” bandleader Doc Severinsen.

To learn more about Holiday Evening and view a slideshow of the evening’s proceedings and attendees, visit www.edisonohio.edu/HolidayEvening.

Provided photo John Tesh performs in front of an audience of nearly 450 at the Edison Foundation's 20th annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College on Nov. 29.