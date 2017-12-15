President Trump signs NDAA with Davidson amendment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Warren Davidson issued the following statement on Dec. 12 after President Trump signed the final version of the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law. The NDAA included an amendment offered by Rep. Davidson that encourages collaboration on commercial drone development between the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Department of Defense (DOD).

“This NDAA gives our troops a much deserved pay raise, works to restore readiness, and modernizes equipment so the full force of our military can be brought to bear whenever and wherever necessary,” he said. “I am grateful President Trump signed this bill into law and I want to thank my colleagues in Congress for including this amendment in the final version.”

Davidson represents Ohio’s 8th Congressional District, which includes Darke, Miami, Clark, Preble and Butler counties, and part of Mercer County.

Following the House’s passage of the NDAA on Nov. 14, Rep. Davidson said, “I want to thank my colleagues in Congress for approving this amendment [Collaboration of FAA and DOD on Unmanned Aircraft Systems amendment]. The courageous men and women of the 178th (Air Wing in Springfield, Ohio) are at the forefront of modern warfare and this amendment ensures the readiness capabilities of that force are supported and can be brought to bear whenever necessary. Additionally, this bill ensures the free flow of ideas and research continues between civilian and military government agencies in Ohio.”

Before it was signed into law by President Trump, the NDAA passed both houses of Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support. The House vote was 344 to 81, while the Senate vote was 89 to 8. Additionally, the NDAA provides the necessary topline of nearly $700 billion, which is a $26 billion increase above President Trump’s budget requests.

Concerning troop size, the NDAA increases the Army, Navy, Air Force, Amy Guard and Reserve, Naval Air Reserve and Air Guard. The NDAA also permanently preserves Special Survivor Indemnity Allowance (SSIA) payments to more than 60,000 military spouses.