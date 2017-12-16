Several blood drives planned in area

MIAMI COUNTY — Community Blood Center is asking donors to “Be a Deer” by donating during several local blood drives.

The Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive will be Thursday, Dec. 28, from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher.

The Piqua Knights of St. John also will host their “Pre New Year’s Eve Celebration” community blood drive on Thursday, Dec. 28, from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 South Wayne St., Piqua. The Pre New Year’s Eve Celebration Blood Drive Donor Café will feature special meat and cheese trays, cheese balls and crackers, homemade holiday cookies and much more.

Greene Street United Methodist Church will hold its community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 415 West Greene St., Piqua.

In addition, several other drives have been planned for the week before Christmas. They include:

• First Presbyterian Church of Troy on Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the meeting room, 20 S. Walnut St.

• Piqua City Employees on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Piqua City Building Commission Chambers, 201 W. Water St.

• Voss Honda Tipp City on Friday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 155 S. Garber Drive.

• Ginghamsburg Church on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

The “Be a Deer – Donate Blood” long-sleeve t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1 (800) 388-GIVE.

The holiday season is here and CBC is giving special thanks to those who take the time to donate. The limited edition “Be a Deer – Donate Blood” long-sleeve t-shirt is a gift to everyone who registers to donate Monday, Dec. 11 through Saturday, Dec. 30, at a CBC Donor Center and most CBC mobile blood drives.

The t-shirt is mistletoe green with the smiling face of a reindeer sketched in light green and white. The “Be a Deer – Donate Blood” theme is a revival of the popular holiday campaign from December 2014.

The holiday season is a challenging time for maintaining the area blood supply. Holiday activities, wintry weather and seasonal illnesses can reduce the number of donors and disrupt blood drive schedules. If you must miss an opportunity to donate please reschedule when you can.

The challenges for maintaining our region’s blood supply go beyond the usual demands of the holiday season. CBC enters the New Year with the mission of building a new community of dedicated platelet and plasma donors.

The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. Overall, about 53 percent of the CBC donor base is over the age of 50.

January is National Blood Donor Month, a traditional time to thank donors and encourage donations during the winter months.

It’s fitting that ER physician and lifetime donor Rep. Steve Huffman of Miami County has spearheaded state legislation to make January Blood Donor Awareness Month in Ohio. CBC will focus in 2018 on calling for young people to become the “next generation of donors” and to ask new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

Blood donation requirements

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1 (800) 388-GIVE.