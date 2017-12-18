Serious crash injures one

ELIZABETH TWP. — One person was transported from the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of St. Rt 201 on Monday afternoon.

Authorities were called to State Route 201 between New Carlisle Road and Staley Road around 1:30 p.m. for a car that crashed into a woodline.

According to deputies, a 29-year-old male driver was northbound on St. Rt. 201 at an apparent high rate of speed when he lost control, went off the right side of the roadway, striking a tree and a utility pole before coming to rest in a treeline.

CareFlight was requested but was unable to fly due to weather conditions. The lone patient was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by ambulance. His name has not been released and his condition was thought to be critical.

The force of the impact tore the engine from the sedan. It landed several yards in front of the crashed vehicle.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies along with a trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded along with EMS and fire units from New Carlisle and Bethel Township.

A crash reconstruction team from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

