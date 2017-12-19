Area briefs

YMCA offers diabetes program

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for an eight-week program on diabetes education, support and self-management. Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms. The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free for those who qualify through referral. It includes educational seminars, free personal training and membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for six months after participants graduate. The class will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. at the YMCA’s Robinson Branch in Troy beginning Jan. 23. This program is made possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Donn Craig at 440-9622 or d.craig@miamicountyymca.net.

Annual student exhibit coming to Hayner

TROY — The annual Young Masters exhibit featuring the artwork of students in grades K – 12 is returning to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This exhibition of artistic creations by Troy’s talented art students will be on display from Jan. 12 to Feb. 25. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Art teachers from Troy Christian Schools, St. Patrick Elementary School, Overfield School and Troy City Schools annually select work completed by local art students for the exhibit. Students consider it an honor to have work chosen for this show.

Teachers use a variety of mediums in the classroom to teach art history, aesthetics, criticism, and skill. This display of approximately 300 pieces illustrates the students’ artistic responses to the instruction they receive in the classroom. Members of the community are encouraged to come and see the talent and skill of local art students that will be displayed throughout the historic Hayner Mansion.