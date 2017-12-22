Board honors outgoing member

COVINGTON — The Covington Board of Education said goodbye to outgoing board member Alex Reck during their meeting Thursday evening.

Reck is leaving after spending eight years on the board.

“We have accomplished so much during these eight years, and Alex has been a major part of that,” Dr. Dean Pond, president of the board, said. “He and I have agreed on many things and disagreed on some. It never got by me that most of the things we disagreed on came from his wanting to do what was right for the kids for the community.”

Reck did not seek re-election to the board in the recent November election. Voters elected community member Jim Rench as his replacement. Rench is a software support engineer for NCR Corporation and currently has three children in the school system. Rench is also a 1980 graduate of Covington High School.

“I think we’ve all found strength in being a good board, and we have good board members coming along,” Pond said. “Alex has certainly represented our community well, so we’ll miss him. We hope that he’ll still be a player with the school board and the community.”

After presenting Reck with a plaque, Pond said, “It has been a pleasure to work with Alex.”

“Everything (Reck) has ever done is for the betterment of the kids of our district,” Superintendent Gene Gooding said.

“I got on the board at a really good time,” Reck said, whose tenure on the board oversaw the construction of the new school building after the district approved the bond issue for the new building.

Reck said that it worked well for them to have common goals mixed with their own ideas.

“It’s better if we have different thoughts and ideas,” Reck said.

During the student spotlight of the meeting, the board recognized the achievements of junior Paige Boehringer, a track athlete and cross country runner. Boehringer was a state qualifier, once in track and three times in cross country.

Later in their meeting, the board approved completing the senior composite wall display project that will be located in the connecting corridor. The board authorized entering into an agreement with SpeedPro Imaging of Vandalia in the amount of $24,603 and with Color Green Creative of Covington in the amount of $6,000 for the creation and completion of the wall display.

Pond was then appointed as the president pro-term for the organizational meeting to be held on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. The regular monthly meeting will follow after the organizational meeting.

Board members Mark Miller and Lee Harmon were absent.

