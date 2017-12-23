BikeFest gives back

MIAMI COUNTY — Besides holding a motorcycle gathering and concert series spread out across the city, the Piqua BikeFest board accomplished their additional goal this year of donating funds from the proceeds of the 2017 BikeFest event to local organizations this week.

Board member Steve Loomis said that one of their motivations behind holding BikeFest is to be able “to give back to the community.”

Majors Robert and Jody Kramer of the Salvation Army both said that they felt “blessed” to receive the $500 donation for their organization.

“We will definitely utilize it for this season upon us … it is definitely needed,” Robert Kramer said, adding that it will be used to serve the local community.

Wilma Earls of the Bethany Center said she felt “wonderful” to be able to accept the $200 donation for the center, saying, “I’m happy to receive it. It all helps.”

The Miami County Chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, locally referred to as Cross Riders, also received a $500 donation.

“We are an outreach to motorcyclists with the goal (of sharing) the good news of the lord Jesus,” Earl Wagoner, co-founder of the Miami County chapter, said. He added that the Christian Motorcyclists Association as a whole is the largest outreach ministry to motorcyclists in the world.

“Motorcyclists are from all walks of life,” Wagoner said.

The local chapter has approximately 30 members, many of whom volunteered at BikeFest.

“We help park the bikes at BikeFest,” Linda Wagoner, also a co-founder of the Miami County chapter, said.

Scott Jasper, vice president of the local Cross Riders chapter, was also there to receive the donation.

Melinda Sillman, representing the Miami Valley Centre Mall, also received a $200 donation to go toward the Fourth of July kids’ bike parade.

Kari Root, president of Ohio Troopers Caring, Inc., and Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper James Davis accepted a $500 donation on behalf of the organization.

The BikeFest board also donated $100 to the Piqua football team.

“We appreciate the community,” board member Carol Pierce said.

“We’d like to thank the city of Piqua,” board member Jeff Cotner said.

Other board members included Kyle Reardon, Dave Novotny, Jim Loomis, Tammy Hill, Bobbi Kane, Shelly Kelly, Jim Cruse, and David Griffin.

For updates on next year’s Piqua BikeFest, follow them on their “Piqua BikeFest” Facebook page.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call file photo The inaugural BikeFest event in 2014 drew a large crowd to the downtown area. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_092014mju_bikefest620171222152550631.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call file photo The inaugural BikeFest event in 2014 drew a large crowd to the downtown area.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

