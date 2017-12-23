Bus driver retiring after 25 years

PIQUA — A longtime school bus driver is retiring after spending the last 25 years driving bus for Piqua City Schools.

With the average career span for a bus driver lasting approximately five years, it was an accomplishment worth celebrating for bus driver Cheryl Jones to give over 25 years to PCS.

“You got to really love what you do to stay around and retire,” PCS Transportation Supervisor Beth Cain said on Friday morning. About Jones, Cain said, “She’s awesome. She’s probably one of the best drivers I have.”

Cain surprised retiring bus driver Cheryl Jones with a party in her honor on her last day on the job — the day before Christmas break — tricking Jones into attending by calling it a mandatory meeting.

“She’s a very good bus driver. She’s a good woman,” Cain said. “She’s got a lot of energy.”

Cain said that when she took the job at PCS and observed Jones’ driving for the first time, she was pleasantly surprised at how well Jones worked with the kids on her bus route.

The other bus drivers also took up a collection to get Jones a gift card.

“Everybody likes her,” Cain said. “I thought that was pretty nice.”

Upon seeing the surprise, Jones was immediately overwhelmed.

“I’ve always enjoyed my job,” Jones said. “It’s going to be different, and I’ll miss everybody.”

Jones said that she enjoyed meeting the kids and the people at her job. Jones thanked everybody at the PCS Transportation Office for putting on the surprise.

Jones’ husband Bob Jones also retired on Friday morning after selling his business, Dick’s Paint and Body Shop. Jones’ husband and their kids and grandchildren also attended the surprise party in Jones’ honor.

Sam Wildow | Daily Call Piqua City Schools Transporation Supervisor Beth Cain (back left) and other school bus drivers surprise retiring bus driver Cheryl Jones (back right), who retired on Friday after working the last 25 years as a bus driver for PCS. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_Cheryl-Jones-1.jpg Sam Wildow | Daily Call Piqua City Schools Transporation Supervisor Beth Cain (back left) and other school bus drivers surprise retiring bus driver Cheryl Jones (back right), who retired on Friday after working the last 25 years as a bus driver for PCS. Sam Wildow | Daily Call Piqua City Schools Transporation Supervisor Beth Cain (back left) with retiring bus driver Cheryl Jones (back right), who retired on Friday after working the last 25 years as a bus driver for PCS. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_IMG_3358.jpg Sam Wildow | Daily Call Piqua City Schools Transporation Supervisor Beth Cain (back left) with retiring bus driver Cheryl Jones (back right), who retired on Friday after working the last 25 years as a bus driver for PCS. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_IMG_3354.jpg

PCS Transportation Office celebrates longtime driver

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336