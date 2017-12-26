UVCC holds Practical Nursing graduation

PIQUA — Fifteen students from the Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division Practical Nursing program turned the dream of graduating from nursing school into a reality on Dec. 21. The graduation event was attended by Upper Valley Career Center staff members, family, and friends.

Dr. Nancy Luce, Upper Valley Career Center superintendent, welcomed those in attendance and extended congratulations on behalf of the Upper Valley Career Center board of education. “Take a moment, reflect, and enjoy this monumental accomplishment,” Luce said.

Class Adviser Melissa Presser commended the graduates on their accomplishment and offered words of inspiration. “You entered this program with the goal of becoming a nurse. Your hard work and dedication over the past 11 months has been relentless. I am so proud of each of you,” she said.

Lori Ludwig, program director, paid special tribute to Courtney Gilbert of Greenville, recipient of the Doris Luckett Scholarship. Erica Dammeyer of Sidney and Holly Shaffer of Troy were recognized for superior attendance. Holly Shaffer of Troy also was recognized for highest academic honors. Amanda Richardson of Greenville and Holly Snow of Sidney were recognized for academic honors.

Amanda Richardson of Greenville was recognized for her contributions as elected class representative.

Practical Nursing Program Director Lori Ludwig pinned the graduates and Adult Division Director Scott Naill awarded the diplomas.

The December 2017 Practical Nursing graduates are:

• Bradford — Charli Bates

• Greenville — Ashley Camacho, Courtney Gilbert, Heidi Hoffman, and Amanda Richardson

• Houston — Kirsten Richardson

• New Carlisle — Julie Johnson

• Piqua — April Graves, Lindsey Lucas, and Kimberly O’Leary

• Sidney — Erica Dammeyer, Amber Russell, and Holly Snow

• Troy — Jennifer Rose-Alcauter and Holly Shaffer.