USPS announces new Forever stamps, rate increases

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced its Forever stamp offerings for the new year, including a stamp featuring the late Fred Rogers (1928 to 2003), who entertained and educated generations of children through his public television series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

More notables to appear on 2018 Forever stamps include singer, songwriter and a founding member of the Beatles, John Lennon (1940 to 1980), legendary performer and civil rights activist Lena Horne (1917 to 2010), and America’s first woman in space, Sally Ride (1951 to 2012), who inspired the nation as a pioneering astronaut, brilliant physicist and dedicated educator.

Other Forever stamp offerings will include bioluminescent life, Illinois statehood, STEM education, the Peace rose, frozen treats, the Flag Act of 1818, dragons, World War I: Turning the Tide, the art of magic, birds in winter, the Year of the Dog, love flourishes, and America the Beautiful.

As well, the cost of mailing letters and packages will increase in 2018, as the Postal Regulatory Commission has approved USPS price changes to take effect January 21.

The new prices include a one-cent increase of a first-class mail Forever stamp from 49 cents to 50 cents. Postcard stamps (34 to 35 cents) and metered letters (46 to 47 cents) will also see a one-cent increase.

According to USPS, the proposed prices will raise mailing services product prices approximately 1.9 percent, and most shipping services products will average a 3.9 percent price increase. While mailing services price increases are limited based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), shipping services prices are adjusted strategically, according to market conditions and the need to maintain affordable services for customers.

Domestic Priority Mail flat rate prices will see five-cent increases in 2018. A small flat rate box will go from $7.15 to $7.20; medium flat rate box, $13.60 to $13.65; large flat rate box, $18.85 to $18.90; APO/FPO large flat rate box, $17.35 to $17.40; regular flat rate envelope, $6.65 to $6.70; legal flat rate envelope, $6.95 to $7; and padded flat rate envelope, $7.20 to $7.25.

