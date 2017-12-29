Judge Gutmann hangs up her robes

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Retired Miami County Municipal Court Judge Elizabeth Gutmann gets a hug and kiss from her son Will and granddaughter Louisa, 2, following Gutmann’s retirement ceremony at the courthouse on Friday. Her last official act was to preside over the swearing-in ceremony of her successor, Judge Sam Huffman. Following the ceremony a reception was held honoring Judge Gutmann for her 18 years of service to the residents of Miami County.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

It was a packed courtroom in Judge Elizabeth Gutmann’s court on Friday as a large crowd turned out to witness the swearing of of Gutmann’s successor, Judge Sam Huffman followed by a reception honoring Judge Gutmann’s 18 years of service.