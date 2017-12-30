Mayors offer hopes, dreams for new year

MIAMI COUNTY — Mayors throughout the county have hopes and dreams for 2018 — growth and prosperity for their areas and the people who live in them.

The following are some of those thoughts from Miami County’s mayors, their reflections on the year gone by and their wishes for the new year.

• Troy Mayor Michael Beamish

It is difficult to believe that another year has come and gone. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the residents of Troy as your mayor over the past 14 years. This has been a time of both economic and population growth, and I have enjoyed the variety of adventures, opportunities, and experiences along the way! As a “cheerleader” for Troy, I have shared our community on a local, regional, and global stage. Thank you for this opportunity.

I am grateful that through the efforts of our city staff, administration, Troy Development Council, and our elected officials, we have been able to accomplish much for the benefit of all Trojan residents. I have often said that it takes good people, doing good things, to make a great community. In Troy, Ohio, USA, that statement is a way of life.

Globally, our Sister City relationship with Takahashi City provides friendship and cultural exchange for residents of both cities. Our Festival of Nations event continues to grow and celebrate our cultural diversity here in Troy.

I would also like to send a special “thank you” to each and every city employee for serving the residents on a daily basis, and keeping the city of Troy running. Because of the concern and caring nature of our employees, our residents enjoy the wonderful quality of life we experience in Troy.

We will continue to think forward and consider how choices made today will impact Troy in the decades to come. To reflect, 2017 was a very busy year. As we enter 2018, my goals are to:

1. Continue to keep economic development as our No. 1 priority. I will continue to do everything in my power to work with the Troy Development Council and the Dayton region in retaining, expanding, and bringing new businesses and jobs to our region and community. Priority must be given to developing a skilled workforce for today’s jobs. This ensures our city’s financial stability.

2. Continue the partnership with Troy Schools and other educational institutions in our area to keep our youth safe and well educated to create a strong future workforce.

3. Continue downtown/riverfront development as it relates to vitality, work-force, and economic development.

4. Continue to maintain our quality of life, which includes recreational, educational and cultural activities for all ages.

5. Continue to support our downtown as the vibrant “living room” of our community.

6. Continue to support efforts to keep Troy a clean, well-maintained city.

7. Continue to promote an open door policy at City Hall by providing accessibility to all department heads, and welcome our residents to City Hall while encouraging them to address issues with the appropriate department heads.

8. Continue to promote efforts that maintain the health and safety of our residents.

As I enter the third year of my fourth term as mayor, my ultimate goal is to continue to move our great city forward and provide the very best quality of life for the citizens of Troy while being fiscally prudent with our tax dollars.

It has been a very busy and hectic, but productive year. Troy is a wonderful city, a great place to live, work and raise a family. It takes all of us working together to make Troy a great community. The year 2017 has given us change, challenge, and growth. May the New Year bring completion to some of our goals, good health, prosperity, and peace.

As I look forward to an exciting 2018, I think of our mission statement from the past ABC Steering Committee:

“The mission of the connected community initiative is to bring together business, residents, and visitors, in new and relevant ways that will lead to sustainable leadership, a stronger work force, and a growing economic base.”

It has been an honor and privilege to represent the city of Troy as mayor where “Civic Pride is City Wide.”

My warmest wishes to each of you for good health and happiness in 2018.

• Piqua Mayor Kathryn “Kazy” Hinds

To the wonderful citizens of Piqua, Ohio:

A dear friend of mine would always spend New Year’s Day reflecting on the past year and writing notes to those that were meaningful to him that year. It was a great way for him to honor all the year held for him and put his mind toward looking at all that was before him in the coming new year! As your mayor, I, too, have taken some time to look over our accomplishments in 2017 and what is in store for us in 2018.

Because of the hard work of our city staff, in 2017, we have received over $3 million in grants and donations that is being used for things such as helping to support much needed infrastructure repairs here in our city, revitalization for our downtown business, and to further our vision of redevelopment especially around the Riverfront! We have also received over $54 million in zero percent interest loans to help with projects such as our new Water Treatment Plant and the expansion and upgrade that we have begun in our Wastewater Treatment Plant. Vectren’s new gas line infrastructure project has invested over $2.5 million in our city, using the Piqua power turbines has saved us over $2.3 million for our Power Department, and the iPiqua Fund — a fund to assist with the redevelopment of abandoned and vacant buildings, properties, and brownfield sites — has raised over $1 million this year. Yes, financially it has been a great year for the city of Piqua!

We have also completed many projects this year. The new Water Treatment Plant, the Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) system at the airport, the water storage tower on Fox Drive, Phase 1 of our advanced metering infrastructure, the Commercial Street Corridor neighborhood bike connector, repairs to the Public Works Complex, paving of Covington Avenue, paving of numerous streets and alleys throughout the city, the painting of the East Ash Street railroad bridge, Phase 1 of the Riverfront and Lock 9 Park redevelopment, and the beginning of construction for the expansion and upgrade of our Wastewater Treatment Plant. Yes, it has been a busy and very productive year here in the city of Piqua!

The city of Piqua has also received many awards and recognitions this year. The Piqua Power Department received two awards: a safety award from the American Power Association and an RP3 — Excellence in Reliability Award — from American Public Power. We were recognized for the fifth year in a row as a “Playful City.” The Ohio Economic Development Association (OEDA) recognized Economic Development Director and Assistant City Manager Justin Sommer and the city of Piqua with the OEDA 2017 Annual Excellence Award in Economic Development Marketing — Small Community. Finance Director Cynthia Holtzapple received two awards: a certificate of achievement in financial reporting from the Government Financial Officers Association and the Ohio State Auditor’s Award of Excellence. Yes, we have much to be proud of here in our wonderful city and it is nice to get recognized for the great work we are doing by our peers throughout the state and country!

2018 promises to be another busy and full year as well! We will begin to implement some of the suggestions from the Comprehensive Parks Master Plan that was completed in August 2017, the first being the construction of a dog park, which will be located in Pitsenbarger Park and Sports Complex. We will begin Phase 2 of the Riverfront and Lock 9 Park Redevelopment Plan and in this phase, we will begin to see the future Lock 9 begin to take shape! The East Ash Street bridge repair and trail extension and Looney/Garbry intersection will be completed in this coming year. The Downtown Facade project and Phase 2 of our advance metering infrastructure will be completed in 2018. The Wastewater Pump Station rehabilitation and the new Health and Sanitation facility are on the books for 2018. Yes, 2018 will be another great year here in the great city of Piqua!

I give thanks to our citizens for the support you give us as we move our city forward. I give thanks for the many ways Piqua has grown and been recognized this past year for our quality life. Yes, we are fortunate to live in such a great city that has so many wonderful amenities, like the recreational path, the Great Miami River, and our excellent schools.

Finally, I give thanks for the lessons we have all learned in 2017 and wish all of our citizens a prosperous 2018! Here’s to all that is before us in this New Year!

• Covington Mayor Ed McCord

Covington Mayor Ed McCord said he has the following wishes for the Covington community in the coming year:

1. Prosperity for the businesses and residents of our community.

2. A high quality of life for our residents by promoting a clean, well maintained, safe, and drug-free community,

3. The continued success for our school system.

4. Upgrades in park and recreational opportunities within our community.

5. The restoration or demolition of old and neglected buildings/structures within our community.

Beamish http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_Mike_Beamish.jpg Beamish Hinds http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_Hinds-Kazy-2017.jpeg Hinds McCord http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_Ed-McCord-Covington-mayor.jpg McCord