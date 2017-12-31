New Year’s Eve fire damages Piqua duplex

PIQUA – A New Year’s Day fire in Piqua resulted in heavy damage to a double family home.

Firefighters from Piqua responded to a reported house fire at 117-119 Cleveland Street shortly before 1 p.m on Sunday.

They arrived on the scene and reported smoke coming from a second floor window and the eves. An “all-call” was put out for Piqua firefighters to report in and Covington Fire Department was dispatched for mutual aide.

Not long after firefighter entered the burning structure, a totally burned mattress and box-springs were thrown from a second floor window.

Captain Kevin Ganger of the Piqua Fire Department said that investigators are still search for a cause to the fire that displaced at least three people. “We still have a few people to talk to”, said Ganger.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours. Although bitter cold temperatures made for uncomfortable conditions, firefighters did not appear to be hampered by the weather.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Smoke pours from a second-floor window as firefighters from Piqua and Covington battle a New Year's Eve house fire at 117-119 Cleveland Street on Sunday.