Commissioners OK repairs to county facilities

MIAMI COUNTY — At their first meeting of the new year, the Miami County Commissioners approved repairs to county facilities

The board approved the repair of a walk-in cooler and accepted a quote for $3,920. Eck Refrigeration of Sidney submitted the lowest bid. The cooler serves the downtown jail in the Safety Building.

The cooler needs a new condensing unit and is struggling to maintain temperature.

Director of Operations and Facilities Chris Johnson told the board at a work session last week that the unit is built into the building. He noted that the Sheriff’s Office typically buys its own equipment, and asked if the repair work would be considered building maintenance or an expense for the Sheriff’s Office since the cooler is part of the structure.

The board advised that work would be a county expense.

The commissioners also approved repairs to the county’s animal shelter. Meyer Restoration of Piqua will repair masonry damage on the west and east side of the kennel areas at the shelter, including mortar work, painting and fixing flashing issues to prevent future water damage. The cost is not to exceed $5,682.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia at cfox@troydailynews.com.

