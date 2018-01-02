It is never too cold to fish

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Ethan Beeman, 15, of Covington, left, and Cordell Daugherty, 16, of Piqua brave sub-zero windchill to try their hand at ice fishing on Tuesday. Daugherty’s grandfather Bill Hughes said the boys had been wanting to learn to ice fish so they went to Echo Lake to give it a try. The boys reported that the ice was around 7-8 inches thick and the fish were not cooperating.