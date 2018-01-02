PCS staff trains to protect students

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Officer Mike McRill of the Sidney Police Department, left, and Deputy Chief Marty Grove from Piqua Police Department, conduct A.L.I.C.E. (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) training at Piqua Junior High School on Tuesday.
