Tipp council elects mayor, president

TIPP CITY — At their first meeting of 2018, the Tipp City council elected a new mayor and council president.

Three-term councilman Joe Gibson was sworn in Tuesday night as Tipp City’s new mayor. Councilwoman Katelyn Berbach succeeded Gibson as council president.

Council also swore in its newest member, Frank Scenna, and its re-elected members Gibson and Berbach

Councilman Matt Owen returned for another meeting, although his term ended in December. He will continue to serve on council until a new member is appointed to fill the empty seat on council created when a candidate dropped out of the race last fall.

In other business, council approved an ordinance amending the city’s sign code to remove a stipulation that signs located inside an outdoor facility should not be legible from 400 feet or more from the nearest right of way.

Council also amended the city’s code regarding the height of free-standing interstate signs, increasing the maximum height to 90 feet from 75 feet.

