Applications accepted for 2018 Citizen’s Police Academy

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for the next citizen’s police academy, which will take place from March 7 through May 30. The class will be held every Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Training Center, 2050 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Applications can be obtained at www.miamicountysheriff.org. Questions can be directed to Lt. Mike Whaley who can be reached at (937) 440-6085, Ext. 7106, or email at whaley.mike@miamicountyso.com.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Police Academy (CPA) is an instructional program designed to educate the residents of Miami County about the functions of the sheriff’s office. The comprehensive program is designed to provide an understanding of how your local sheriff’s office and how operates.

The CPA is offered in the evenings over a 13 consecutive week period, with classes every Wednesday. Classes will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 9 p.m. each day. Staff requests each attending resident arrive at 5:30 p.m. on the first day for an introduction briefing.

The CPA is open to all persons 21 years of age who live in, or work in Miami County. Residents must apply and successfully pass a background check. A rolling enrollment is offered by completing an application form that is available at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office or it can be downloaded from the website. (Persons charged/convicted of a felony or crime of violence will not be permitted to enroll.)

The CPA exposes residents to a number of issues and the latest Miami County Sheriff’s Office procedures. These classes provide citizens with an overview of the training received and functions of our office. It is not intended to train residents to take police action or perform law enforcement duties. Classes will be provided by deputies with expertise in the related subject areas.

Some of the topics to be covered include: Sheriff’s office duties per Ohio Revised Code, Jail Operations, Courtroom Security, LE Technology Equipment, Dispatch 911 Center, Criminal Investigations, Crash Investigations, Patrol Operations, Bicycle Patrol, Park District, Evidence Processing, Project LifeSaver, Sex Offender Registration, First Aid, Crisis Intervention, School Resource Officer Operations, K9 Operations, Use of Force, Weapon Familiarization, SRT/HNT Operations.

For more information, call Lt. Michael Whaley at 440-6085 or email whaley.mike@miamicountyso.com or Deputy Warren Edmondson at 440-6085 or email edmondson.warren@miamicountyso.com.