Cox appointed president of trustees

Staff report

MONROE TOWNSHIP — The appointment of Philip G. Cox as the 2018 Monroe Township Trustees board president occurred Jan. 2 at the township’s reorganizational meeting. The 2018 vice president is Ron Thuma.

All trustees agreed to keep the regular board meetings at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month in 2018. However if the first or third Monday falls on a federal holiday, the meeting will move to the Tuesday following that Monday holiday. All meetings are open to the public and held in the township meeting room, 6 E. Main St., Tipp City.

The township trustee representatives at various local organization meetings for 2018 were also set at the reorganizational meeting as follows:

Tipp-Monroe Community Services — Thuma

Miami County Council — Cox

Tipp-Monroe Cable Access Commission — Dr. Martin E. English

Monroe Township Water and Sewer District — Thuma

Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Board (MVRPC) — Thuma with Cox as Alternate

MVRPC Technical Advisory Committee — Cox with English as Alternate

Public Records Archives and Disposal Committee — Cox with John Skolnicki

Audit Committee — English and Skolnicki

Personal Information Systems Manager — Thuma

Cyber Security and Computer Internet Committee — Thuma and Contracted Computer Technical Advisor

EPA Stormwater Permit Contact Person and Authorized Agent — Martin E. English, who was also named debris manager and is part of the debris Management Team along with the township maintenance supervisor.