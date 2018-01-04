City staff offers winter road treatment information

Staff report

TROY — To provide safety for the residents and those operating vehicles on our roadways, the city of Troy staff is providing the following winter weather road treatment information.

• General overview — This is to help residents understand the city’s approach to dealing with typical winter storms. It is a general guideline only. Pre-treatment, plowing and salting operations will be evaluated on an event-by-event basis, based on the type, temperature, severity, longevity, and timing of the winter event.

Primaries are streets classified as primary or secondary, as well as state routes, hills, bridges, and the streets immediately surrounding schools. Residentials are streets including tertiary (branches off of primaries, local, or residential, streets), dead-end streets and cul-de-sacs. A map showing the roadway classifications can be found at the following link: http://www.troyohio.gov/DocumentCenter/View/737.

• Pre-treatment — A brine pre-treatment will be applied to all primaries and residential when conditions permit in an effort to treat small storms forecast for one inch or less. This treatment will also help alleviate larger snows from bonding to the road making it easier to plow. When the forecast allows, city crews may pre-treat residentials one or two days in advance of the forecasted event. Primaries will be pre-treated as close the forecasted event as possible, to minimize the elimination of brine by heavy vehicular traffic.

• Plowing operations — Plowing may begin once primaries are covered by 3 or more inches of snow, regardless of the time of day or night of the event. Only primaries will be plowed while snow is falling. Once snowfall has ceased and the primaries are cleared, plowing of residentials may begin, provided plowing may not begin until the first regular work day after the storm has ended. Plowing of residentials will continue during regular work hours until they have been plowed curb to curb. In the case of a major event (4 or more inches of snow), plowing of residentials during regular work hours may be restricted to providing a single path, in order to provide two-way traffic on these streets.

• Salting operations — Once plowing of primaries has been completed, and the snow has stopped falling, Primaries only may be salted. In the event that no pre-treatment was applied before the storm, salting primaries may occur prior to plowing. In the event the city staff determines it is necessary to salt residentials, salting will take place during regular work hours and include intersections only. Depending on the weather event, the city staff may also salt key intersections near community facilities.

Troy residents and business owners are reminded that City of Troy Codified Ordinances Section 521.06 requires all property owners to keep their sidewalks free and clear of ice and snow. In doing so, please note the following:

• Shovel snow from driveways and place it to the right side (looking out the driveway to the street) of your driveway. This way, the snow plows will not plow the snow back into your driveway. The city staff cannot come back and plow out driveways.

• Push the snow away from any fire hydrants and storm sewer catch basins. This greatly aids the fire department in responding to a fire, and the open catch basins allow melting snow to drain and not flood the streets.

Remove vehicles parked on the streets. The plow trucks can plow to the curb and vehicles are not plowed in with snow. This makes for much safer and efficient operation.

For questions or comments regarding snow and ice removal, please contact the City of Troy Central Service & Maintenance Facility at 335-1914, Monday-Friday, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.