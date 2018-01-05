Kemmer elected to lead Miami County Republican Women

MIAMI COUNTY — At its November meeting, the Miami County Republican Women’s Club (MCRWC) elected Mary Beth Kemmer as president to serve for the 2018 term. She was sworn in at the club’s Dec. 7 meeting at the Backyard Bistro in Piqua. Kemmer is also first vice president of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women.

She will preside as MCRWC president for the 2018 calendar year.

“I was president of this group for the years 2014 and 2015. I am very happy to be serving again,” Kemmer said. “Prior to this election, I served as president, vice president, and membership chair of the Miami County Republican Women.”

Kemmer will join the other officers elected to serve the Miami County Republican Women: Janelle Flaharty, vice president; Carol Dehart, treasurer; and Vonda Young, secretary.

The Miami County Republican Women’s Club, chartered in 1989, is a countywide organization of over 70 members. It is a local organization that helps provide an avenue for women to influence policy, develop candidates, and elect the leaders of Miami County and Ohio.

The MCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. It is Federated under the Ohio and National Federations of Republican Women.