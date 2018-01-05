Man incarcerated over counterfeit bills

MIAMI COUNTY — A man was picked up in Montgomery County on local warrants relating to counterfeit money being used in the county.

Jurode D. Jordan, 31, whose last known address was in Dayton, was recently arrested regarding his alleged involvement in passing counterfeit $100 bills at businesses in Pleasant Hill, Piqua, Covington, and Troy, according to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives from multiple jurisdictions worked jointly with the Dayton office of the United States Secret Service to arrest Jordan.

The investigation is on-going. Jordan is suspected of also passing the counterfeit bills throughout the Midwest to include Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Missouri, Tennessee, and Michigan, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan was charged with one count of second-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, five counts of fifth-degree felony forgery, and one count of first-degree misdemeanor forgery in connection with this investigation.

Jordan was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing for Jordan is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Jordan remains incarcerated in the Miami County jail on a total bond of $8,000.

Jordan http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/01/web1_Jurode-Jordan-CMYK.jpg Jordan