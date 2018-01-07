Police reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 29

JAIL INCIDENT: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County Incarceration Facility in reference a fight between two inmates. The corrections officer witnessed the fight and separated the inmates. The inmates were removed from population.

Dec. 30

SNOWMOBILE COMPLAINT: A resident in the 1000 block of Kessler-Cowlesville Road, Tipp City, advised several subjects keep riding snowmobiles on her property without permission. She stated she observed them go to a neighbor’s house on Peters Road. She requested they be warned for trespassing. The deputy located the subjects and explained it was illegal to ride the snowmobiles along the roadway or on others’ property. He advised he understood and would not leave his property. Another male subject was observed riding along the roadside while speaking with the reporting party. He was also warned for trespassing and advised to return to his residence. He stated he understood and would not be back out riding them.

FRAUD: A Laura resident advised she was at her mom’s in Vandalia and received a phone call. The subject claimed to be a deputy and told her she did not show up for jury duty. She was told she must pay $900 to avoid a warrant. He instructed her she could only pay with prepaid gift cards. The reporting party went to Kroger in Huber Heights and purchased two cards for $900. She then called the subject back and gave him the numbers on the card. She advised she then realized it was a scam. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to call the number back and it is not valid. The phone call was most likely made over the computer and the cards can not be traced. She stated she understood and wanted it documented so she could try to get her bank to refund her money.

Dec. 31

ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to the Incarceration Facility on an assault. After further investigation, the listed party was charged with assault on a corrections officer.

ASSAULT: Deputies responded to 5555 Scarff Road, New Carlisle, on the report of a suspicious priority. At the conclusion of the investigation, Christopher Applegate was arrested for consuming an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, felonious assault, and operating a vehicle while impaired.

Jan. 1

WARRANT: A deputy located a male behind Kroger’s in Piqua. The male had multiple warrants and was charged with obstructing. The subject was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

Jan. 2

SUSPENDED LICENSE: A deputy made a traffic stop on the listed vehicle in the area of North County Road 25-A and Piqua-Lockington Road, Piqua. The deputy made contact with the driver who was identified as the defendant, Michael Ceyler. The deputy asked Ceyler for his driver’s license and he stated he didn’t have one and that he was suspended. The deputy ran Ceyler through LEADS and found that his driving status was suspended for a prior OVI. The deputy issued Ceyler a citation for driving under suspension and no working rear license plate light. Ceyler and the vehicle was released to a valid driver.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for failing to have a proper working rear license plate light in the 4000 block of Piqua-Troy Road, Staunton Twp. Subsequently the driver, Robert White, was cited for driving under a suspended license. Crystal Donnelly was cited for being in possession of drug abuse instruments.

Jan. 4

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to the Sunoco Gas Station in Pleasant Hill in reference to a trespassing complaint. At the conclusion, Mark Bradley was trespassed from the gas station.

Jan 5

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 9000 block of Looney Road, Piqua, in reference to a theft of a license plate.

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy responded to Garbry Big Woods to assist the Miami County Park District officer on a report of an elderly male who had been found lying in the snow. The male was located and transported to UVMC.

Jan. 6

SHOTS FIRED: Deputies responded to the area of 3200 block of Piqua-Troy Road on a complaint of shots fired around 5 a.m. Officers made contact with a male subject who stated he had gone coyote hunting in the field south of the property with permission of the land owner. The subject admitted to firing an AR-15 five to 10 rounds before going home. The deputy suggested firing his rifle at a more reasonable time so he would not disturb his neighbors. The subject agreed and the matter was closed.

HARASSMENT: A deputy responded to the 6000 block of Heffner Road, Tipp City, in reference to the victim receiving harassing text messages.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 2100 block of Landman Mill Road, Washington Twp., in reference to a theft complaint.

JAIL INCIDENT: Jail staff requested a deputy respond to the MCIF for an assault complaint between two inmates in pod D. The deputy found the two inmates involved were Adam Rue and Tyler Lucas. After further investigation, both inmates were charged with disorderly conduct.

OVI: A deputy responded to the area of Country Club Road and Steinhilber Drive, Springcreek Twp., of a report of a single vehicle accident. After further investigation the driver was cited for failure to control and for the suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.