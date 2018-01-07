Former attorney violates probation

SIDNEY — A former Miami and Shelby County lawyer is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart said Sunday morning that Chris R. Bucio turned himself into the jail Saturday afternoon. He was arrested at 6 p.m. and booked into jail at 6:05 p.m., according to online jail records. He has been charged with a probabtion violation on a charge of unauthorized use of property.

No court date has been sent for the probation violation.

Bucio, a former partner of Roberts, Kelly & Bucio LLP, (now called Roberts and Kelly), had his license suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court on Nov. 29, 2017, following a seven-year legal battle in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Bucio was found to have violated several professional conduct standards regarding the unauthorized use of a client’s property. Now listed as an Urbana resident, Bucio was sentenced to serve five years of supervised community control and to pay a $5,000 fine for one count of unauthorized use of property, a felony of the fourth degree.

Bucio took farmland owned by a Shelby County woman as payment for her legal representation, sold the land and kept all the proceeds. Those funds have since been returned to the victim in full. Bucio later acknowledged spending 40 hours working on the case and he would have charged $9,000 for his services instead of $127,000 worth of land he acquired from the client.

He entered a guilty plea to the charge in November 2016 and the Ohio Supreme Court suspended him from practicing law for an interim period until the ruling was submitted Nov. 29.

Bucio earned his undergraduate degree in criminal justice and sociology from Bluffton University and earned his law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law. He was sworn into the Ohio Bar Association in 2003.

Ohio Supreme Court bans Bucio for indefinite period