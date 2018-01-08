Bethel board chooses new leaders

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — At their annual organizational meeting, the Bethel school board elected its board president and vice president.

Newcomers to the board, Jacob King and Julie Reese, will serve as the president and vice president of the board, respectively.

The new board president suggested several changes to the regular meeting structure, which were enacted. A section for citizen comments was moved to the end of the meeting and replaced an opportunity for citizens to ask questions about agenda items at the beginning of every meeting.

The board also added a section for comments from the president of the Bethel Education Association. King suggested the BEA president could use that time to update the board on association news.

A regular meeting followed the board meeting. The board voted to accept a mediation settlement with the BEA. The mediation stipulates that no absence for professional reasons may be granted during the three days immediately preceding or following a vacation or holiday, or when the instructional process would be impaired by a teacher taking leave.