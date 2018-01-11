Journalist to speak at Lehman Foundation Dinner

SIDNEY — Dr. Rick Rigsby, president and CEO of Rick Rigsby Communications, will be the keynote speaker for Lehman Catholic High School’s 40th annual Foundation Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 27, in the Schlater Family Gymnasium. The evening will begin with the Celebration of the Catholic Mass in the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Chapel by the Rev. Peter Langenkamp at 5 p.m., followed by a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The Lehman Catholic Foundation Dinner is an annual event held to honor those who support Lehman Catholic High School. The keynote address by Dr. Rigsby begins at 8 p.m. after alumni speaker, Justin Seger, a 2003 Lehman Catholic graduate.

Dr. Rigsby is a former award-winning journalist who followed a television career with graduate school and two decades as a college professor, most of those years at Texas A&M University, where he also served as character coach and chaplain for the Aggies football team.

Dr. Rigsby’s dynamic presentations motivate, empower and inspire worldwide from Africa and Asia, to the Americas, Europe and Canada. His audiences include Fortune 500 companies, academic communities, and service organizations. The internationally acclaimed speaker is a favorite among professional sports organizations, including the National Football League and the PGA.

Named twice as an outstanding professor in the College of Liberal Arts at Texas A&M, Dr. Rigsby has numerous publications. His first non-academic book, “Lessons from a Third Grade Dropout,” is a USA TODAY, Wall Street Journal and Amazon bestseller.

Tickets for the Lehman Catholic Foundation Dinner are $175 per person and $1500 per table of 10. For more information or to reserve your seats, please contact Anne Westerheide, Lehman Catholic High School Office of Development & Advancement at (937) 498-1161 or a.westerheide@lehmancatholic.com.

To learn more about Dr. Rigsby, visit rickrigsby.com.

Rigsby http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/01/web1_RIGSBY.jpeg Rigsby