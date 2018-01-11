Commissioners OK agreements, donations

MIAMI COUNTY — At their meeting on Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners approved several agreements and donations.

The board approved an agreement between Premier Physicians Services and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office for health care services at the jail and incarceration facility on a month-to-month basis.

The commissioners also authorized an agreement with Finfrock Construction of Covington for any emergency water and sewer repair that might be needed in 2018. The cost is not to exceed $10,000 per occurrence.

The commissioners also voted to authorize the disposal of unneeded property, items from the recently closed David L. Brown Youth Center. Much of the property in the building is no longer needed and is valued at less than $2,500 per item. The property will be donated to agencies including the Miami County Park District and the Ohio State University Extension Office.

The center was closed last year due to a declining population that couldn’t keep up with operational costs. The center had averaged about six juvenile residents at a time for the last six years, compared to 20 residents at a time in the late 1990s.

The commissioners set the date for the annual meeting of county and township officials for Thursday, April 5.

By Cecilia Fox

