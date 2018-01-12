Couple faces child endangering charges

MIAMI COUNTY — A couple is facing child endangering charges after children were reportedly found living in a residence that was found to be dangerous to their health due to animal waste and trash.

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, the children — aged 13-years-old and 6-years-old — were found living in a home in Piqua with animal feces and trash lining the walls and floors. The Piqua Health Department condemned the residence located on Park Avenue due to poor living conditions. The residents were advised they could not live there until the house was cleaned.

According to court records, there were approximately 40 rabbits, eight cats, and two dogs also living in the residence.

Jeremy M. Schuyler, 39, of Piqua, and Mary E. Alexander, 37, of Piqua, were charged with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor on Tuesday. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 17.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court. All information is provided by Miami County Municipal Court records:

• Charles D. Wiley, 54, of New Carlisle, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Sydney Grothouse, 27, of Huber Heights, received a fine and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

• Sherrie L. Sprague-Cotterman, 42, of Sidney, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• David A. Smith, 42, of Troy, received suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering.

• Sheila M. Tron, 38, of Piqua, was sentenced to 100 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor theft and a separate charge of second-degree misdemeanor attempted, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor complicity.

• Tyler D. Lucas, 23, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Ashley M. Mowery, 28, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail for first-degree misdemeanor complicity.

• Joshua A. Mowery, 26, of Piqua, received 60 days in jail, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor complicity.

• David G. Wintrow, 53, of Piqua, received approximately 13 days in jail, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property, amended down from fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

