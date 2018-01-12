Woman dies in single-car crash

UNION TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash on State Route 55, west of Ludlow Falls, has claimed a life.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notificaton of relatives.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies, along with firefighters from Ludlow Falls and medics from Union Township, responded to a report of a car off the road and in a creek just before 3 p.m. Friday.

A passer-by had spotted the vehicle about 40 yards off the highway and in water that was a couple of feet deep.

First responders arrived minutes after the call and determined that the female driver was not breathing. A team of firefighters and medics quickly brought a Stokes Basket out into the water and carried the victim to a waiting medic unit where CPR was under way.

Investigators have determined that the woman was westbound on State Route 55 when, for unknown reasons, she drove off the left side of the road and continued until she came to a stop in some small trees and brush in the rain-swollen creek.

Sgt. Chris Bobb of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that investigating officers will be searching for clues as to why the woman ran off the highway. Among potential contributing factors that will be examined are possible health issues and snow-covered highway conditions.

The crash remains under investigation. It is the second Miami County crash resulting in a fatality in 2018.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters from West Milton work the scene of single-vehicle crash on State Route 55 at Elleman Road on Friday afternoon. The lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

Vehicle came to stop in creek on State Route 55

By Mike Ullery mullery@dailycall.com

Reach Mike Ullery at (937) 451-3335

