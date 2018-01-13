Liette, Fennel wed

Mikelle Lauren Liette of Tipp City, wed Tony Fennell of Bradford, at 5 p.m. Sept. 3, 2017, at the Dayton Art Institute, Dayton. Andy Kavcsak and Pastor Nick Dimmick officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of David and Cheryl Liette of Tipp City. The groom is the son of Ricky and Suzanne Fennell of Bradford.

The bride, given in marriage by her parents, wore a floor length ivory ball gown with a satin draped bodice and off the shoulder straps of satin. The abstract angled layers in the skirt were topped by a crystal accented waistline. The bride wore a back-piece veil of silk attached to a crystal comb. She carried a bouquet of hot lady pink roses.

Matrons of honor included Kara Barfell and Joy Kapas, both friends of bride. Bridesmaids were Stacy Fennell, sister of the groom; Kimberly Liette, sister-in-law of the bride; and Staci Daniel, Catherine Johns, Bo Roberts, Kinsey Bamberry, and Rachel Hakim, all friends of the bride.

Flower maidens were Sasha and Zoe Liette, both sisters of the bride.

Best Man:

Matthew Fennell, brother of the groom, served as the best man. Groomsmen included Brady Liette, brother of the bride; and Brad Hammond, Edwin Nyberg, and Josh Campbell, all friends of the groom.

A reception followed, also at the Dayton Art Institute.

The couple survived Hurricane Irma in St. Thomas and also honeymooned to Puerto Rico.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Troy Christian High School and has a bachelor’s degree in Communications from Southeastern University, Lakeland, Fla.

She is employed by Vandalia Blacktop & Sealcoating, Dayton, as the operations administrator.

The groom-elect is a graduate of Wayne High School. He has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Wright State University, Dayton, and a master’s degree in Finance from Kaplan University. He is employed by the city of Greenville, Ohio, as a firefighter.

They now reside in West Milton.