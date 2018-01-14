Rotarians host UVMC’s chief medical officer

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — Scott Kanagy, DO, MBA, is a busy guy. He’s the Chief Medical Officer at Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) in Troy and the CMO of Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton. He shared Premier Health’s mission and vision for serving the Troy community with Rotarians during their weekly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

He discussed how the Troy area has cutting-edge technology and equipment to help serve the health needs of residents. For example, UVMC’s wound treatment facilities include two (2) hyperbaric chambers that allow doctors to tend to 45-50 patients a month with a 94 percent healing rate in an average of 24 days. The 3D mammography technology provides better early detection of cancer in a single test, and the 3D stereotactic breast biopsy equipment aids with early and comprehensive diagnoses of breast cancer.

Kanagy reviewed that UVMC has two antigravity treadmills in the Center for Sports Medicine unit that help in advanced physical therapy and rehabilitation for stroke patients and athletes recovering from injuries. In addition, UVMC was recently named as a board certified stroke specialist and is now designated as a Stroke Ready Hospital, which prevents unnecessary patient transfers to other facilities. UVMC is one of the few hospitals of its size to own and operate a da Vinci robot. Used for hysterectomies, bowel resections, hernia, gall bladders, and urologic surgeries, the benefits include decreased pain, faster healing and fewer days missed at work, with less bleeding and scarring.

The first hospital in the Miami Valley to use AICU Telemedicine, UVMC employs critical care doctors and nurses who monitor and support intensivists from Pulmonary and Critical Care with patients of all types. It has fully implemented the US government mandated electronic medical records standards, using EPIC and MyChart, an interactive, electronic recordkeeping system for doctors, patients, and other facilities’ systems. It is the nationwide standard and allows virtual visits with providers via video or telephone. Premier owns six (6) mobile intensive care helicopters and four (4) Dauphin American Eurocopters AS365 N3+. The hospital’s work is being recognized by others, too. UVMC recently received two awards: an “A” for hospital safety grade from Leapfrog; and a rating of “Excellent” for patient Safety Award, which places UVMC in the top five (5) percent of hospitals in country. Finally, the hospital has expanded its roster of medical professionals, especially in the specialty areas of anesthesia, OB/GYN and psychiatry, including pediatric psychiatric care. To learn more, visit www.uvmc.com.

Troy Rotarians and the Troy Rotary Foundation support several community projects annually. During the 2016-17 Rotary year, over $16,000 in scholarships and community aid was distributed from the fund.

The Troy Rotary Club is a member-involved, goal-oriented service club focused on socio/economic issues that have an impact both locally and internationally. Follow the organization’s activities on Facebook at Troy Rotary Club. To learn more about Rotary and membership in the club, visit www.troyohiorotary.org.