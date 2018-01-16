Tipp council appoints new member

TIPP CITY — At their meeting Tuesday night, the Tipp City council appointed a new member of council.

After accepting several applications for the position and interviews with the candidates, Logan Rogers was selected to fill the open seat on council. The vacancy was created when a candidate dropped out of the race last year.

Rogers said he was “keenly aware” of the honor of serving the people of Tipp City. He was sworn in by Mayor Joe Gibson Tuesday night.

Council also approved the purchase and installation of new water elements at the Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center at a cost not to exceed $134,000. According to City Manager Tim Eggleston, the new interactive water feature will be more accessible to younger children and to wheelchair users.

Council also approved the compensation for the city’s law director.