The man behind the mic

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Jim Hemmert, the Voice of the Chargers, mans the microphone at Wednesday’s Edison State Community College basketball game against Owens CC at Edison State. This is Hemmert’s 30th season volunteering as the Chargers PA announcer.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Jim Hemmert, the Voice of the Chargers, mans the microphone at Wednesday’s Edison State Community College basketball game against Owens CC at Edison State. This is Hemmert’s 30th season volunteering as the Chargers PA announcer.