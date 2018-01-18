College briefs

Bollinger, DeFord named to dean’s list

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at the University of Mount Union: McKenna Bollinger of Troy and Renee DeFord of Casstown.

To be eligible for dean’s list, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no grade below a B.

Area students make BWU dean’s list

BEREA, Ohio — The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Stephen D. Stahl, Provost.

• Nicholas Berry of Laura, a graduate of Carroll High School majoring in computer science.

• Elisa Fuentes of Troy, a theatre acting and directing and Spanish major.

• Matthew Roetter of Troy, a graduate of Troy High School majoring in finance and sport management.

• Brandon Wysong of Bradford, a graduate of Bradford High School majoring in early childhood education.

Swank earns academic honor

CONWAY, S.C. — Lauren Swank of Troy, majoring in marketing, was among 2,419 students at Coastal Carolina University who made the fall semester 2017 dean’s list.

To qualify for the dean’s list, freshmen must earn a 3.25 grade point average, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 grade point average. All students must be enrolled full time.

Gentry named to dean’s list

New Concord, Ohio — Emily Gentry of Troy has been named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.

To be named to the dean’s list, Muskingum University students must attain strictly prescribed levels of academic performance in their overall grade point average.

Dornbusch makes Anderson dean’s list

Anderson, Ind. — Anderson University has announced its dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2017-2018 academic year. Local resident Bailey Dornbusch of Troy is among the students who are being recognized for their outstanding academic achievement. Dornbusch is a sophomore nursing major at Anderson University. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester grade point average (g.p.a.) of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0.

Bell attains dean’s list recognition

DEFIANCE, Ohio – Each semester, Defiance College recognizes students who have attained an outstanding level of academic excellence by naming them to either the dean’s list or the school honors list. Kenna Bell of Piqua was named to the dean’s list.

Students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and are enrolled in 12 or more semester hours for which letter grades are given are named to the dean’s list.

Ohio Christian announces dean’s list

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Students named to the Residential Undergraduate Program dean’s list at Ohio Christian University for the fall 2017 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours. Local students named to the dean’s list include:

• Michael Anderson of Piqua

• Haley Robbins of Troy

• Lauryn Rutan of Troy

Carpenter, Frame make dean’s list

DELAWARE, Ohio — Ohio Wesleyan University is pleased to announce its 2017 fall semester dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Local residents earning this outstanding academic achievement include Hannah Carpenter of Piqua and Daniel Frame of Tipp City.