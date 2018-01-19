TMS to host taste of Troy trivia night

TROY —

Do you think you have what it takes to be the trivia champion of Troy? Troy Main Street invites the community to test their trivia knowledge on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at the Taste of Troy Trivia Night. Trivia will begin at 6 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Downtown Troy.

“We are very excited to host the Taste of Troy Trivia Night,” said Nicole Loy, executive director of Troy Main Street. “It gives a chance for the community to sample foods from local restaurants, win prizes from Troy based businesses, and engage in some fun competition.”

Tickets are $25 a person or $175 to reserve a table for eight people. Each ticket includes food, one drink (alcoholic or nonalcoholic), and the opportunity for prizes. Additional drink tickets for alcohol can be purchased for $5 apiece.

“This is going to be a very fun event,” Loy said. We’ve got some great prizes, delicious food, and a wonderful deejay and trivia host lined up. It’s a fantastic opportunity to get together with friends and family in downtown Troy.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance. To reserve your seat, call the Troy Main Street office at 339-5455 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or stop by the Troy Main Street office at 405 SW Public Square Suite 231, Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m.