Family concert, ukulele workshop upcoming

TROY — Bring the whole family to the Hayner at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 for a hands-on ukulele workshop followed by a concert at 7:30 p.m. with Jim McCutcheon and Larry Marra. The children will have the opportunity to work with one of the instructors to learn to play a few notes on the ukes. Participants will then all pile up in the Ballroom for a concert with Jim McCutcheon and Larry Marra.

McCutcheon is the owner of McCutcheon Music in Oakwood and host of Dayton Public Radio’s “The Intimate Guitar.” He has been providing enrichment for students in area schools for many years. His list of credits includes the prestigious Ohio Governor’s Award for the Arts in Education.

Marra is a silly side kick for McCutcheon’s shenanigans. He taught elementary music for many years and was the Dunbar High School band and choir director through 2008. Marra too has a great deal of experience with children’s programming so when you put these two friends together there is just no telling what they might come up with. There is no need to make a reservation for this free concert.

Call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for more information.