Man arraigned on unlawful sexual conduct

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man was arraigned on multiple counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Miami County Municipal Court this week after being accused of having sex with juveniles.

McKinley S. Kucharski, 24, of Troy, was arraigned on five counts of fourth-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Thursday.

The victims were 15 and 16 years old at the times of the alleged offenses. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, “Kucharski admitted to the incidents of digital penetration and intercourse” with the 15-year-old victim. He also reportedly admitted to sexual relations with the 16-year-old victim.

Court records also noted that Kucharski allowed officers to examine his phone where they found he had sent “numerous” pictures of his genitals to various juveniles, including another possible juvenile victim.

Kucharski is continuing to be held at the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $500,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Chance P. Kloecker, 22, of Piqua, was sentenced to a year of probation and received suspended jail time and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging. Kloecker was charged in connection with an incident on Weber Street in Piqua on Oct. 29, at approximately 11:40 a.m. A male subject forced his way into the residence, breaking the door.

• Lindsey Skeens, 22, of Sidney, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and received a fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Matthew T. Dunlap, 18, of Troy, was sentenced to 27 days in jail, time served, for fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing. Dunlap was charged in connection with an incident on Franklin Street in Troy near St. Joseph’s Soup Kitchen on Dec. 21.

• Derrick T. Jones, 46, of Dayton, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, time served, for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Ryan M. Hufford, 38, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from fourth-degree felony theft. He was charged in connection with an incident on the 5000 block of Croft Mill Road in Bradford on Sept. 19.

• Deanna M. Meyer, 52, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault, amended down from fourth-degree felony assault. Meyer was charged in connection with an incident on Plum Street in Troy on Oct. 8.

• Christopher W. Applegate, 36, of New Carlisle, was sentenced to a year of probation, suspended jail time, and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing, amended down from second-degree felonious assault, and for first-degree misdemeanor physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, amended down from OVI.

Applegate was originally charged in connection with a report of deputies responding to the 5000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle on a report of a suspicious priority on Dec. 31. At the conclusion of the investigation, Applegate was arrested for consuming an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, felonious assault, and operating a vehicle while impaired.

• Tammy S. Dobbs, 47, of Sidney, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Ramone L. Johnson, 31, of Dayton, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Johnson was originally charged in connection with a report of a male subject passed out in the lobby of the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Dec. 9, at 1 a.m. The male subject was reportedly intoxicated. He refused to leave or give his name. He was warned for disorderly conduct and later arrested. An additional charge of fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass was dismissed.

• James F. Lasater II, 42, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

• Lennon M. Morrow, 19, of Minster, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Morrow was originally charged in connection with a complaint on Drexel Avenue on Sept. 29, at 12:30 p.m. A caller advised that a known subject was inside the residence without permission, but another person advised that the subject had permission to be there. The suspect reportedly ran from officers and was arrested for obstructing official business in the area of Elm Street and Madison Avenue.

• Zavaughn A. Smith, 20, Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Leon C. Bishop, Jr., 31, of Troy, was sentenced to a year of probation and received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Douglas R. Combs, 33, of New Carlisle, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor violation of a protection order.

• Melissa J. Gibbs, 43, of Lewisburg, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Blake A. Hughes, 27, of Darian, Wis., received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

• Ty L. Jackson, 27, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief.

• Kelly M. Stanley, 38, of Tipp City, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

