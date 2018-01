Marriage licenses

Nicole Brittany Kerentsew, 24, of 1201 Race Drive, Troy to Kyle Austen Ratcliff, 24, of same address.

Mary Lynn Wagner, 24, of 10047 N. Hetzler Road, Piqua to Jakob Sawyer Argabright, 22, of same address.

Tabitha Rochelle Varney, 28, of 2055 Landman Mill Road, Piqua to Zachary Ian Arnold, 24, of 517 Bright Avenue, Vandalia.

Jennifer Lynn Harbaugh, 51, of 1403 Madison Ave., Piqua to Mark Alan Gibbs, 47, of same address.

Jessica Lynn Jaqua, 33, of 1139 Broadway, Piqua to Robert Laverne Swartz, 34, of same address.

Amanda Ann Mitchell, 34, of 7590 S. Tipp Cowelsville Road, Tipp City to James Nicholas Arvay, 39, of same address.

Tamara Irene Paulus, 31, of 735 N. Downing Street, Piqua to Donielle Janeice Harrison, 26, of same address.