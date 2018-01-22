Areabriefs

Concert to feature John Kurokawa

TROY — John Kurokawa will return to the Hayner on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. for the free Drawing Room Chamber Concert Series.

Kurokawa has been principle clarinet for the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra since 1994 and also serves as principle clarinet for the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and the Lakeside Symphony Orchestra.

He is a Wright State University instructor of clarinet and of chamber music. Kurokawa is a passionate promoter of chamber music, performing with Prestige Clarinet Quartet, the Wright State University Faculty Wind Quintet and the Dayton Philharmonic Woodwind Quintet.

For more information about this intimate chamber music series visit TroyHayner.org or call 339-0457.

Tired of winter weather? So are we! That’s why we’re inviting you to attend our Spring Gardening series. All three of these seminars will take place in the Community Room at the Amos Memorial Public Library in Sidney from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Each session will include hand-outs, refreshments, a question-and-answer time, and great door prizes. These seminars are open to the public at no charge, and there is no need to sign up ahead of time. Feel free to attend one, two, or all three seminars.

February 20 – What’s Happening in the Plant World? Garden Trends for 2018

This session will include new ornamental and edible plants for 2018, low-maintenance plants for busy people, garden resources, and much more.

March 20 – March Madness: A Winning Season on Garden Prep

Learn more about techniques and tools in this 3-month timeline for getting those gardening chores done while still enjoying your Spring.

April 17 – Gardening in Small Spaces

Don’t let a lack of space prevent you from expanding your gardening efforts. Master Gardener, Mark Hipple, will show you how his 22 years of small-space gardening has paid off big time.

Beat those winter blues by soaking in some Spring Greens!

Master Gardener Volunteers (MGV) support OSU Extension Shelby County in meeting the needs of residents of Auglaize, Mercer, and Shelby counties in the area of consumer horticulture by assisting with educational programs, diagnosing plant problems, making cultural and pest management recommendations, and other various opportunities.

Beginning Beekeeping classes set at BNC

TROY — Vickie Bowman of the Miami Valley Beekeepers Association is offering “Beginning Beekeeper” class at Brukner Nature Center on Saturdays, Feb. 3 and 10. This hands-on workshop will cover equipment needs, where to get your bees, where to put your bees, feeding needs, how to help your bees stay healthy, the birds and the bees, forage, how to manipulate your hives, recognizing and treating diseases, getting your bees through their first year and much more.

Participants will build their first frame, so please bring a pair of pliers, box cutter and tack hammer to the first class.

Participants also will receive a free one-year membership to the Miami Valley Beekeepers Association and a free one-year membership to the Ohio State Beekeepers Association. Membership in MVBA gives you access to mentors, program speakers and hands on teaching hives at the MVBA/Brukner apiary. The fee is $60 per person for both class sessions (you must be able to attend both classes.) There will be a one hour break for lunch and attendees may bring a sack lunch or grab a bite to eat at a local restaurant. Class registration deadline is Wed. January 31 and payment is due at the time of registration (cash or check only). If mailing a check, please include “Bee School” in the memo area. If you have questions about the class call Vickie at (937) 947-1568.