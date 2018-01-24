Newton grad ‘leads the way’ with shirt design

TROY — Aliya Stine, who is from Troy and is a Newton High School graduate, did more than win a $1,000 Community Blood Center/Vectren Lead The Way Creative Scholarship with her 2017 “Be The Red” campaign. She inspired the t-shirt design high school donors will wear this spring semester at all CBC high school blood drives.

Stine’s “Be The Red” theme combines patriotism and unity with the common bond of blood donations. The new high school t-shirt features her drawing of a waving American flag with three red stripes and the others white and grey, and her slogan, “Without You There’s Only White and Blue – Be The Red.”

“I’m so excited for everyone donating to be able to receive this shirt,” said Stine, now a freshman at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, where she is majoring in biology with the goal of becoming a physician’s assistant. Her former classmates at Newton High School will receive the t-shirt when they register to donate at their Feb. 15 blood drive.

“It will be awesome to see people wearing it and being able to see it come to life,” she said. “I hope people are inspired to not only donate blood, but they are inspired to put themselves out there and apply for this scholarship.”

In her Lead The Way application, Stine said she chose a patriotic theme because of political unrest in the country. She hoped to encourage others to put differences aside and work together for a common good.

“The political aspect of the design is still a hot topic so I hope it will inspire people to talk about politics and share their opinions,” she said. “To everyone donating, thank you for your donation and for helping someone in need.”

The $5,000 Lead The Way Creative Scholarship program is supported by a grant from Vectren. CBC and Vectren annually award $1,000 in college tuition assistance to five graduating, college-bound seniors whose high school hosts a CBC blood drive.

The 2018 Lead The Way deadline is April 20. Applicants must create a blood drive marketing campaign with a slogan and a graphic design or other marketing techniques, and explain why it would encourage fellow students to donate.

Examples of winning campaigns and the 2018 scholarship application are available at www.GivingBlood.org. For more information contact Cristina Pickle at BloodEducation@GivingBlood.org.

Provided photo Aliya Stine, who is from Troy and is a Newton High School graduate, designed the t-shirt that high school donors will wear this spring semester at all CBC high school blood drives. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/01/web1_stine-shirt.jpg Provided photo Aliya Stine, who is from Troy and is a Newton High School graduate, designed the t-shirt that high school donors will wear this spring semester at all CBC high school blood drives.