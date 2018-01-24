Miami East FFA hosts State Leadership Night

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently hosted a State Leadership Night for its FFA members with the theme of “Passion.” Several members from Miami East-MVCTC FFA attended the activities. State FFA Officers coordinated the workshop.

Representing the Ohio FFA Association were Carley Coppler, state vice president-at-large from Carey FFA, and Kolesen McCoy, state secretary from Global Impact STEM. During the evening, members completed tasks to identify a personal passion they have and establish a timeline for their passion.

Attending from Miami East-MVCTC FFA were Liza Bair, Natalie Bair, Elizabeth Bair, Michael Bair, Daniel Baker, Erin Baker, Arielle Barnes, Ethin Bendickson, Adam Bensman, Kylie Blair, Sarah Blocher, Makayla Brittain, Anna Broerman, Jakob Brunke, Madison Calvert, Libby Carpenter, Keagan Carsey, Abigail Covault, Coleman Demmitt, Josie Desautels, Alex DiNardo, Ryan DiNardo, Kelsea Drake, Carter Gilbert, Luke Gilliland, Kaitlyn Hawes, Justin Hawkins, Rachael Hodge, Savannah Holzen, Megan Honeyman, Alex Isbrandt, Kearsten Kirby, Saige Lacey, Abbey Lauck, Tyler Laycox, Kami Martin, Lane Mergler, Cole Mergler, Morgan Nosker, Paige Pence, Meadow Powers, Sydney Preston, Kaitlyn Rohrbach, Grace Slone, Jimmy Sutherly, Jacob Sweitzer, Brailyn Tarcea, Caleb Taylor, Emily Thimmes, CJ Vanpelt, Leann Vernon, Isabella Waite, Seth Wells, Jarrett Winner, Lauren Wright, and Emma Younce.

Additional FFA chapters attending the event were National Trail, Newton, Upper Valley Career Center, and Versailles.