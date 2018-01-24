FFA hosts chili cook-off

CASSTOWN — At the January FFA meeting, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter held its annual Chili Cook-Off Competition. Members were given the challenge of working in teams or as individuals to create a chili to submit to the judges for evaluation. They had to submit their recipe and be evaluated.

Winners of the competition included two categories. The Judges’ Choice Winner was Seth Wells with his Italian sausage and bean chili. Second place went to Savannah Holzen and Kaitlyn Rohrbach with their beef and bean chili. Third place was Justin Hawkins and Tyler Laycox with their sweet chili that included cinnamon. The People’s Choice Winner was Michael Bair and Ethin Bendickson with their dessert chili consisting of chocolate pudding and brownies.

All winning teams received an FFA t-Shirt. Judges for the event were the Miami East High School custodial staff Les Kinder, Hannah Ivey, and Sandy Welker.