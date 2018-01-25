Troopers seize 50 pounds of pot

PIQUA — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers seized 50 pounds of hydroponic marijuana valued at approximately $226,950 during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

As a result, OSHP troopers filed felony drug charges against a Georgia man in Miami County Municipal Court.

On Wednesday at 8:42 a.m., troopers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with Michigan registration for an improper lane change and a following too close violation on Interstate 75 near milepost 84. Criminal indicators were observed and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle, according to a press release from the OSHP. Troopers uncovered the contraband during a probable cause search of the vehicle.

The suspect, Kasheem R. Hill, 26, of Marietta, Ga., was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on Wednesday and charged with possession of marijuana, a second-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

If convicted, Hill could face up to nine years in prison and up to a $17,500 fine.

Hill was arraigned Thursday morning before being released on his own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing for Hill is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Man sentenced for threats

A Piqua man was sentenced to two years of probation after threatening to be the “next Las Vegas shooter” at a former workplace in December.

Shane G. Herbert, 22, of Casstown, was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic, amended down from fourth-degree felony inducing panic, and first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

In addition to receiving two years of probation, Herbert also received 34 days in jail, time already served, along with suspended jail time and a fine.

Herbert was originally charged in connection with an incident at AM Leonard, Inc. on Fox Drive in Piqua.

According to previous Piqua police reports, he entered AM Leonard, Inc., where he had not worked for in several weeks, on Dec. 21, “stating he had a gun and he was going to be the next Las Vegas shooter.” He passed out repeatedly, waking up combative. He was held down by workers until police arrived. He was then transported to Upper Valley Medical Center, where he was cleared and transported to jail.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Lacie J. Browning, 22, of Troy, was sentenced to one year of probation in addition to receiving a fine and suspended jail time for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault, and for a separate charge of fourth-degree misdemeanor willful or wanton disregard of safety of persons or property. Browning was also sentenced to two years of probation for first-degree misdemeanor driving without a license, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor driving under an OVI suspension.

• Santana T. Bigler, 28, of Troy, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and a separate charge of fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Melissa S. Stidham, 37, of West Milton, was sentenced to two years of probation in addition to receiving a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fourth-degree felony theft.

• Jason R. Sales, 25, of Casstown, was sentenced to one year of probation, 80 days in jail, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor violation of a protection order.

• Megan R. Jess, 31, of Troy, was sentenced to two years of probation, 45 days in jail, suspended jail time, and a fine for two separate counts of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs and two separate counts of second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Christopher J. Kuykendall, 43, of Piqua, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Sarah E. Adkins, 42, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Jacob C. Evans, 23, of Arcanum, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Dylan E. Martin, 18, of Sidney, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Joshua D. Hayes, 27, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass. Hayes was charged in connection with a report of a complainant’s security cameras and vehicle getting damaged on the 1700 block of Dover Avenue in Piqua on Nov. 14.

