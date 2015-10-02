Hayner to host juried photo exhibit

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s 10th juried photography exhibit, “Through Our Eyes 10: Life in the Miami Valley,” will open with a reception and presentation of awards from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.

The awards ceremony will start at 2:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for Best of Show, first, second, third place and honorable mention in each of the five categories. The exhibit will run Oct. 9-Nov. 29, and is free and open to the public, as are the reception and awards ceremony.

This year’s jurors are Jim Witmer and Diana Thompson. Witmer is an award winning career photojournalist whose work has been exhibited nationally and internationally. He is currently a staff photographer/videographer at the Dayton Daily News Cox Media Group Ohio. Diana Thompson has been the executive director of the Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau for 24 years. Under her leadership, the agency is charged with the marketing and promotion of tourism for Miami County that represents over $160 million in direct sales.

“Through Our Eyes 10” is sponsored by Miami County Foundation; The Miami County Visitors Bureau; Excellence in Dentistry: Drs. Bentley, Stevens, and Jones; Friends of Hayner; Towne Park Dentistry; Tipp Vision Center, David A. Koch, O.D.; and Retina Physicians & Surgeons.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main Street, Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.