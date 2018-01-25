MVF&G corn cleanup continues

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
A Clark Co. Sheriff’s Deputy moves caution tape as a convoy of Dayton Power & Light vehicles arrives at Miami Valley Feed & Grain in New Carlisle on Thursday morning. All grain has been removed from St. Rt. 571 but much cleanup work and debris removal remains to be done. A deputy on the scene said that it is estimated that the highway will remain closed until January 31 due to safety concerns.
