MVF&G corn cleanup continues

St. Rt. 571 remains closed

Mike Ullery | Daily Call A Clark Co. Sheriff’s Deputy moves caution tape as a convoy of Dayton Power & Light vehicles arrives at Miami Valley Feed & Grain in New Carlisle on Thursday morning. All grain has been removed from St. Rt. 571 but much cleanup work and debris removal remains to be done. A deputy on the scene said that it is estimated that the highway will remain closed until January 31 due to safety concerns.


A Clark Co. Sheriff’s Deputy moves caution tape as a convoy of Dayton Power & Light vehicles arrives at Miami Valley Feed & Grain in New Carlisle on Thursday morning. All grain has been removed from St. Rt. 571 but much cleanup work and debris removal remains to be done. A deputy on the scene said that it is estimated that the highway will remain closed until January 31 due to safety concerns.

