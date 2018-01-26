NAHF announces sites for enshrinement ceremonies

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The board of trustees of the National Aviation Hall of Fame has announced future sites of the “Oscar Night of Aviation.”

The sites are:

• Washington, D.C.: Class of 2018

• Denver, Colorado: Class of 2019

• Dayton: Class of 2020

The Class of 2018 will be inducted in late September in Washington, D.C. NAHF Board Chairman Michael Quiello says, “The Washington D.C. area is very easy to travel to and has outstanding accommodations and venues. Our induction ceremony will certainly attract senior industry leaders in both the private and government sectors. As a national organization, it is an honor and privilege to be inducting the Class of 2018 in our nation’s capital.

The Class of 2018 includes:

— Col. Walter Cunningham, USMCR (Ret) a decorated Korean War veteran, fighter pilot, physicist, Apollo 7 Lunar Module Pilot and SKYLAB Chief.

— Gen. John R. (Jack) Dailey, USMC (Ret) a decorated Vietnam veteran, Former Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Chief of Staff, Former Deputy Administrator of NASA and the acting Director of the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

— (The late) William H. (Bill) Dana who was a 40 year veteran of NASA, test pilot and aeronautical engineer. He was also the project pilot for the X-15 and pilot astronaut for the X-20, among several other aircraft.

— Gen. Ronald R. Fogleman, USAF (Ret) is a United States Air Force Academy graduate, decorated Vietnam veteran (logging 80 missions as a Misty), Command Pilot and Parachutist, 15th Chief of Staff of the Air Force and author of the Air Force Core Values.

“We are also proud to announce that the Class of 2019 will be inducted at the Wings Over the Rockies Museum in Denver, CO,” reports President David Brixey. Brixey adds, “We have yet to take our brand to the western U.S. and feel that Denver’s aerospace-rich environment is ideal for us to share our mission in another exciting market.”

The Class of 2020 will be inducted back at the Birthplace of Aviation, Dayton, Ohio. The National Aviation Hall of Fame is working toward a complete renovation with updated content and improved state-of-the-art interactives with sponsored galleries. Hall of Fame officials believe that this will make Dayton the ideal location for a magnificent Homecoming Enshrinement coupled with a grand unveiling of a new Learning Center.

The exact location of the enshrinement ceremony in Dayton is yet to be determined.

The NAHF was founded in Dayton in 1962 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1964. Its mission is to honor America’s aerospace legends to inspire future leaders, which it does through a 17,000 square-foot public Learning Center featuring interactive exhibits, a youth education program, other public outreach programs, its annual enshrinement ceremony and collaboration with like-minded organizations.