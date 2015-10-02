Troy Foundation awards grants

TROY — At their September meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed twenty-five grant applications. The grants were awarded through the General Fund and the David B. and Helen N. Meeker Fund of The Troy Foundation.

In the end, The Troy Foundation is pleased to announce that all twenty-five organizations were chosen to receive $183,570 in grants.

Curl Troy, $3,700, purchase of one set of stones

First United Church of Christ, $8,000, Backpack Food Program

FISH of Troy Inc., $5,000, rent assistance for FISH

Girls on the Run of Dayton, $1,100, shoe scholarships for Troy students

Honor Flight of Dayton Inc., $10,000, Honor Flight for 2016

Leadership Troy, $2,000, 2015 Leadership Troy directory

Lincoln Community Center, $15,720, Afterschool Enrichment Program

Miami County Park District, $10,000, Science Alive! Banana Slug String Band

Miami County Recovery Council, $8,000, telephone replacement project

Miami Montessori School, $1,500, Camp Joy for Troy students

The Ohio Society of CPA, $2,700, FETCH! program in Troy City Schools

Pink Ribbon Girls, $20,000, support of on-going services

Richard’s Chapel, $5,000, lunch program

Ronald McDonald House, $5,000, Nights of Support for Miami County families

Staunton Community Grange, $2,000, Word for Thirds Project

Steve’s Club Troy, $1,600, CrossFit Kids Trainer Certification

Troy Christian Schools, $2,375, GoPro and Blog It Project

Troy City Schools, Hook Elementary, $855, Girls on the Run Shoes

Troy City Schools, Kyle Elementary, $7,420, Leveled Literacy Intervention

Troy Lions Charities, $2,500, Sight Conservation Project

Troy Police Department, $2,000 DARE program

Troy-Miami County Library, $4,600, Books for Children Programming

United Way of Troy, $2,500, 2015 Campaign Printed Materials

UVMC Foundation, $25,000, Rachel’s Challenge 2016/2017 School Year

YMCA Robinson Branch, $35,000, new park shelter

The Distribution Committee meets on a quarterly basis and on an average reviews 25 to 30 applications each quarter. Unrestricted dollars awarded each year is approximately $840,000.

For more information about the foundation and its funds that make these grants possible, visit www.thetroyfoundation.org. The deadline for submitting a grant application for the next quarterly meeting is 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17, for review at the December meeting.