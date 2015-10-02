Troy Foundation awards grants

TROY — At their September meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed twenty-five grant applications. The grants were awarded through the General Fund and the David B. and Helen N. Meeker Fund of The Troy Foundation.
In the end, The Troy Foundation is pleased to announce that all twenty-five organizations were chosen to receive $183,570 in grants.
Curl Troy, $3,700, purchase of one set of stones
First United Church of Christ, $8,000, Backpack Food Program
FISH of Troy Inc., $5,000, rent assistance for FISH
Girls on the Run of Dayton, $1,100, shoe scholarships for Troy students
Honor Flight of Dayton Inc., $10,000, Honor Flight for 2016
Leadership Troy, $2,000, 2015 Leadership Troy directory
Lincoln Community Center, $15,720, Afterschool Enrichment Program
Miami County Park District, $10,000, Science Alive! Banana Slug String Band
Miami County Recovery Council, $8,000, telephone replacement project
Miami Montessori School, $1,500, Camp Joy for Troy students
The Ohio Society of CPA, $2,700, FETCH! program in Troy City Schools
Pink Ribbon Girls, $20,000, support of on-going services
Richard’s Chapel, $5,000, lunch program
Ronald McDonald House, $5,000, Nights of Support for Miami County families
Staunton Community Grange, $2,000, Word for Thirds Project
Steve’s Club Troy, $1,600, CrossFit Kids Trainer Certification
Troy Christian Schools, $2,375, GoPro and Blog It Project
Troy City Schools, Hook Elementary, $855, Girls on the Run Shoes
Troy City Schools, Kyle Elementary, $7,420, Leveled Literacy Intervention
Troy Lions Charities, $2,500, Sight Conservation Project
Troy Police Department, $2,000 DARE program
Troy-Miami County Library, $4,600, Books for Children Programming
United Way of Troy, $2,500, 2015 Campaign Printed Materials
UVMC Foundation, $25,000, Rachel’s Challenge 2016/2017 School Year
YMCA Robinson Branch, $35,000, new park shelter
The Distribution Committee meets on a quarterly basis and on an average reviews 25 to 30 applications each quarter. Unrestricted dollars awarded each year is approximately $840,000.
For more information about the foundation and its funds that make these grants possible, visit www.thetroyfoundation.org. The deadline for submitting a grant application for the next quarterly meeting is 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17, for review at the December meeting.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU